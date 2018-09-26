BREAKING: Man who fled traffic stop barricades self in Botetourt home

State Police say a man who fled an attempted traffic stop on I-81 remains barricaded inside an apartment north of Roanoke in Troutville. Officials say he crossed the median before taking off on foot from the Interstate. At last word, negotiators were attempting to talk him out of the residence. State Police say no one was home at the time, and there is no danger to the public.

State Police news release: State Police attempted to stop a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 81 at the 155 mile marker. When the trooper activated his lights the vehicle fled. The traffic pursuit traveled south on Interstate 81 when the driver crossed the median at the 152 mile marker to the north side of the Interstate and continued to flee. The vehicle crashed shortly after entering the northbound side of the Interstate, at which time he fled east on foot toward Troutville. Botetourt County and State Police units located the subject on Sunset Drive in Troutville, where he has barricaded himself in an apartment. At this time State Police negotiators are attempting to talk him to of the residence. There is no danger to the public at this time, as the subject is contained and the residence was unoccupied when the suspect gained access.