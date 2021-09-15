Police investigating after reports of gunshots at Roanoke gas station

| By

UPDATE: Roanoke police responded to the Shell gas station off of Melrose Avenue late last night following reports of gunshots being fired. Gas Station employees tell WDBJ-7 they heard and saw multiple shots fired from the outside into the convenience store which had five to six people inside. An employee said he saw one person taken away in an ambulance.

PREVIOUS: WDBJ-7 is reporting Roanoke police have gathered and taped off an area at the Shell gas station off of Melrose Avenue. We will provide more information when it becomes available.