Booster shot approved this week – or not quite yet?

Mixed signals again on a possible 3rd dose or “booster shot” for the COVID-19 vaccines to help ward off the variant strains. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts said today that CDC and FDA approval could come later this week – but yesterday other FDA officials said the data doesn’t show the need for most people to get a booster shot – yet. Morrow says whatever decision on a booster shot may or may not come down soon, the local health districts are already preparing for the logistics of delivering those shots.