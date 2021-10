Book from SML author focuses on siblings raised in abusive home

A fictionalized memoir about a brother and sister who were raised in an abusive home – how it impacted their lives, and what readers might take away from it – is the subject of a new book from a Smith Mountain Lake author – who will sign copies this afternoon for a SARA-Roanoke fundraiser at the tail end of “Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.” WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more in this “Longer Listen” segment:

