Boil water notice issued for some Rocky Mount water customers

| By

The Rocky Mount Water System is advising customers in some areas west of downtown to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary because of a water main break on West College Street. This water line has been repaired, but required installation of replacement pipe which requires time to ensure no harmful organisms are present.

News release: Official Notice to Rocky Mount Water Customers on West College, Hatcher, Dent, Cedar, Oak, Spring, Brown, Luke, Buckner and Wilson Streets

BOIL YOUR TAP WATER

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness. The Rocky Mount Water System is advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary because of a water main break on West College Street. This water line has been repaired, but required installation of replacement pipe which requires time to ensure no harmful organisms are present.