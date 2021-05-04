Boeing makes major commitment to Tech’s Innovation Campus

Boeing has committed 50 million dollars over the next few years to Virginia Tech’s for Innovation campus in Northern Virginia. That money is earmarked for student scholarships, to support the recruitment of faculty and researchers, and for K- through-12 STEM programs. Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria is set to open in 2024 and will offer advanced degrees. Its launching is viewed as one major reason Amazon decided to open a regional headquarters nearby. Governor Ralph Northam was there for the formal announcement this morning: