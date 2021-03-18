Body of missing man found near Blue Ridge Parkway

(Roanoke, VA) – On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the National Park Service, along with Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, recovered a body near Rutrough Point on the Roanoke River.

The body recovered has been identified as Brent Gibson, 26, of Bedford County, Virginia. Search operations for Gibson began on March 3, 2021, in the vicinity of the Roanoke River Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Blue Ridge Parkway officials would like to thank Virginia State Police, Roanoke County Police, Bedford County Sherriff’s Office, Virginia Conservation Police, Roanoke County Swift Water Rescue Team, Scruggs Dive Team, Blue Ridge Bloodhounds, American Electric Power dam operations, and all the family, staff and volunteers that provided support for this search and recovery effort.

No further information is available at this time.