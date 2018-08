Bloggers Summit coming to Roanoke this fall

| By

Roanoke City Council received its annual update this afternoon from Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge about the latest efforts to attract more attention to the region. VBR President Landon Howard says that includes a “Blogger’s Summit” this fall. Howard also talked about a Phase 2 Marketing Plan to attract more visitors from the mid-Atlantic region – and the proposed Wayfinding program that includes more signage directing visitors to local attractions.

