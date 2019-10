Blacksburg’s Lanto Griffin wins PGA tournament

| By

Former Blacksburg High School and VCU golfer Lanto Griffin won the Houston Open, assuring his spot on the PGA tour through the summer of 2022. The victory comes in Griffin’s second time around on the PGA tour — he failed to keep his spot on the tour in 2017 and had to work his way back. Griffin played three under par in the fourth and final round for a total of 14 under par for the tournament and a one-stroke victory over two others.