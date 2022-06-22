Blacksburg police investigate crash on US 460

| By

Today, Wednesday June 22 at approximately 10:50 a.m., Blacksburg Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 460 By-pass, east bound near Prices Fork Road. Officers arrived on scene and discovered there were three vehicles involved. Multiple patients have been treated at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital. Other patients have been taken to Carilion New River valley Medical Center and two patients with more serious injuries have been flown to Roanoke. Blacksburg Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. Rt. 460 By-pass East bound lanes remain closed at this time. Please use alternative routes to travel in this area.