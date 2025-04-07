America Saves Week has been going on since 2007, encouraging Americans to create better savings habits. In conjunction with the national effort this week is Roanoke Valley Saves Week. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on the special educational events.

Bank on Roanoke Valley is hosting special events this week as a part of Roanoke Valley Saves Week. The coalition of local banks, nonprofits and local governments are working together to bring financial education to anyone who wants it. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

