Back in the Game of Life the new branding effort for Transitional Options

| By

The former executive director at Transitional Options for Women was live in-studio this morning (with her successor), talking a about partial rebranding for her non-profit. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

6-28 TOFW Wrap#1-WEB

click below to hear the complete conversation with Dorothy Owsley and new executive director Glen Dalton:

6-28 TOFW Live In Studio