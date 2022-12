As area home sale numbers decline, average prices remain strong

Roanoke Valley home sales will finish lower in 2022, reversing the dramatic increases seen last year and the year before — but prices are still well above those in place before the pandemic arrived. The number of homes sold in the region has fallen thanks in large part to higher mortgage rate, but through November, the average sales price remains higher than in 2021 at almost $315,000, close to 38% higher than in 2019. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

