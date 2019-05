Ex Salem Sox outfielder makes sterling catch; horse racing returns to Virginia

| By

Former Salem Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr isn’t hitting much this season as the centerfielder in Boston – but he helped the Bosox get back to the 500 mark for the season by robbing the Baltimore Orioles of a home run on Wednesday. And live thoroughbred horse racing is scheduled to return to the Commonwealth this summer in New Kent County beginning August 8th:

WPLY-MIN