Arrest made in Nov. 23 shooting fatality

UPDATE today 2/3: Roanoke Police have arrested Herbert Giddens Jr., 24 of Roanoke, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding the death of Nathaniel Briggs.

(11/25/20 release) UPDATE: The deceased victim of this incident has been identified as Nathaniel Briggs, 36 of Roanoke. All parties involved in this incident have been identified, and detectives are continuing their investigation. Detectives will continue to update the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, who will ultimately determine if charges will be placed regarding this incident. No arrests have been made at this time, and there are no further updates to this incident.

(original Roanoke PD release) On November 23, 2020 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Centre Avenue NW. Officers located an adult male with what appeared to be serious

injuries inside a residence in the area. Officers rendered first aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. His identity will be released after next of kin is notified. Officers were able to determine that all parties involved in the incident remained on scene. All individuals are cooperating with the investigation

and are known to one another.