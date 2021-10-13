Area demand for Pfizer booster vaccines fall below expectations

Local health officials expect to get the OK to provide Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID booster shots by the end of the month, but so far, demand for the Pfizer booster has been less than expected. The booster vaccines have already been administered at two area mass clinics, and they are widely available through various locations. But the Health Director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says there has been a problem getting through to many who received their first Pfizer shots much earlier in the year. Dr. Cynthia Morrow says studies are clear in showing the boosters significantly increase immunity. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: