Another fatal crash in Franklin County

| By

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (Nov 17) at 7:27 p.m. on Sontag Road, one mile west of Mount Carmel Road in Franklin County. A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling east on Sontag Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway, and struck several trees.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Devin Xzavier Brandon, 19, of Rocky Mount, Va. Mr. Brandon was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.