Another e-scooter vendor arrives in Roanoke

Even as Roanokers are still learning the ropes when it comes to the “Lime” E Scooters that appeared a few months ago another company has entered the market. Bolt Mobility introduced its rentable e-scooters in the market plaza today. Before the public demonstration at noon Bolt Mobility spent time with city officials and law enforcement during a “safety education” session. Bolt’s July application says there could be as many as 400 scooters deployed here eventually. Daniel Charlton is the general manager for Bolt in Roanoke:

