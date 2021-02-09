American Pickers coming to the area

The American Pickers series on the History Channel is coming to Bedford in April. Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz look through private collections for valuable antiques – and hear the stories from those who own them. The American Pickers will film several episodes in this area is looking for people who might have antiques they want to show off. See the show’s Facebook page or release for more details.

(from news release) Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Virginia! They plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout your area in April 2021.We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in Virginia this April, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse.

The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:americanpickers@cineflix.comor call 855-OLD-RUST.facebook: @GotAPickAMERICAN PICKERS is produced by Cineflix Productions for History. New episodes air Mondays at 9pm EST on History.