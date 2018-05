Allegiant safety report on 60 Minutes refuted by Roanoke airport spokesman

| By

A 60 Minutes story on safety practices for Allegiant- the discount airline that flies from Roanoke to Florida every week – may have raised some eyebrows. A Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport spokesman says there is another side of the story, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports

5-3 Allegiant Wrap#1-WEB