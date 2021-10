Agee receives Cabell Brand Hope Award from TAP

Total Action for Progress presented its 2021 Cabell Brand Hope Award today, to Carilion President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee for her dedication to communities in southwest Virginia. Agee also said she was accepting the Cabell Brand Hope Award – named for the founder of TAP – on behalf of everyone at Carilion that has been working through the pandemic over the past 18 months. Agee calls herself a “positive person”: