AEP seeks feedback at public events

Appalachian Power plans some open house events to announce power improvements in Roanoke, Bedford, and Lynchburg. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report

Open Houses: Tuesday, Feb. 8, at William Byrd Middle School, located at 2910 E. Washington Ave., in Vinton.

− Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Montvale Elementary School located at 1 Little Patriot Dr., in Montvale.

− Thursday, Feb. 10, at Boonsboro Elementary School located at 1234 Eagle Cir., in Lynchburg.

