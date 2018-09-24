ACS Discovery Shop celebrates milestone in Moneta

The American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop at Smith Mountain Lake celebrates its 14th anniversary today. Southeast region Executive vice-president Brant Woodward will be there as they recognize volunteers that helped help the thrift store raise more than 14 million dollars for cancer research to date. There’s a Discovery Store on Franklin Road in Roanoke as well. Speaking live in-studio this morning, Woodward said the Discovery Shop in Moneta has a special relationship with the High Point Furniture market. (Hear a full-length interview about local American Cancer Society events and programs below).

9-24 ACS In-studio