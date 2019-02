Abortion bill may be dead, but political uproar is not

| By

A controversial Virginia abortion bill may be dead for the year, but the political uproar surrounding it remains very much alive. Democrats say Republicans are trying to play political games, but GOP lawmakers say this is an example of what is to come if Democrats gain General Assembly control in November’s elections. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

02-01 Abortion Bill Folo Wrap2-WEB