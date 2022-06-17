AAA: Hot summers can be harder on car batteries than cold winters

You might not think that hot summer weather can be a drain on your car’s battery, but as it turns out, it can be just as bad — or worse — than winter. AAA says two years of pandemic-related slowdown may also shorten your battery’s life because with most vehicles being driven less in that time — and batteries not recharging as much — that can shorten their useful lifespan. If you are planning a road trip, AAA suggests first checking out any battery that is at least three years old. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: