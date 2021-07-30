AAA: Delayed passport renewals are spoiling travel plans and budgets

| By

You may have heard it elsewhere, but AAA says it can’t be stressed enough: passport renewals are taking up to four times longer than normal, and that is messing up a lot of vacation plans, sometimes at considerable cost. With so many people hoping to make up for lost travel time and some pandemic procedures still in place, the state department faces a huge backlog in passport renewals, and AAA says many travelers with passports at or near expiration are not getting them back in time to take their planned vacation. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: