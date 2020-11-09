A Line of Duty Death for Roanoke County Volunteer Firefighter

(Roanoke County, VA—November 9, 2020) With great sadness, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Chief Stephen G. Simon and Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company Chief Donnie Rickman announce the death of Firefighter Lyndell “Dale” Woods.Firefighter Woods passed away on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020. Firefighter Woods had been a member of the Fort Lewis Volunteer Fire Company since March 9,1981 –the day after his 21st birthday. Woods was an active member for 35 years until 2016 when he was diagnosed with heart disease that was determined to be as a result of his service as a firefighter. Woods is survived by his wife Jewel and his son Daniel,four step-stepdaughters and eight grandchildren.