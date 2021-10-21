A familiar voice – if not a face, at Sonic-Con this weekend

You may not know his face but many will recognize his voice from animated series like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Pinky from Animaniacs, Jimmy Neutron and The Land Before Time. Rob Paulsen has made a living as the voice of 250-plus animated characters and has voiced over 1000 commercials. This weekend he’s at Sonic-Con on the Liberty University campus, a hands-on convention for aspiring voice-over professionals. Sonic-Con 2021 starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday; it ends with an Animanics concert accompanied by the Liberty Symphony Orchestra. See the Sonic-Con website for tickets and information, or the link below:

