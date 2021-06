A “Day of Action” Part 2 for local volunteers

United Way of Roanoke Valley’s “Day of Action” that saw volunteers install free food pantries at several locations last week continued today with bird houses being put up at South Roanoke Nursing Home, where residents can see them from their windows. The Day of Action volunteers also installed bird houses at Richfield Living near Salem. Brooke Gill is an investor relations specialist with United Way: