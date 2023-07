A conversation with Megan Baker, the Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County.

Last Fall, Megan Baker succeeded Jill Loope as the Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County. Earlier this week we heard Baker speaking about the latest new business to open at Tanglewood, and about other planned “town centers,” in the County. Now Megan Baker shares more details about her career and her vision for Roanoke County with WFIR’s Gene Marrano, in this “Longer Listen” segment: