Kaine renews effort to limit any president’s Mideast war powers

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine hopes a Democratic Congress and Democratic president provide the means to end presidential war powers he has sought to repeal for years. Kaine has sought these limits under presidents of both parties, and his latest effort to curb that unilateral authority has the support of several Republicans. Presidents have used authorization for use of military force in Iraq for 30 years to order Mideast operations on their own. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: