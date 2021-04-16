Woman’s remains found near Hollins University are identified

Human remains found near Hollins University over the winter have been identified as those of a Salem woman who had been missing since the spring of 2019. Jessica Dickson of Salem was 31 years old when she went missing. Roanoke County Police say they are investigating circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

