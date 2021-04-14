Plenty of COVID-19 vaccines are available right here, right now

State health officials say the pause in administering Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines does not change key target dates, but it may still extend the vaccination process in places. At the same time, we have found there is an abundant local supply of Moderna and Pfizer doses awaiting appointments. If you have internet access and can get to any one of many area pharmacies, you can get a first Moderna or Pfizer dose on a same or next-day basis. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for the vaccinefinder.org vaccination finder

Click here for the findashot.org vaccination finder