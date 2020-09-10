9/11 Stair Climb heads outdoors — or virtually — this year

An annual event that honors heroism from 9/11 continues Friday, but in a much different setting than normal. The Stair Climb is held each September 11 to honor the bravery of New York City firefighters. The local remembrance usually goes up the stairwells of the Wells Fargo Tower, but this year, it is outdoors at Salem Red Sox Stadium Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. You also have a virtual option through December 31. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

