Denton: Get ready for tsunami-magnitude change in state law, policy

Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Bob Denton says what we are about to see in the General Assembly is nothing less than a tsunami in Virginia politics, policy and law. The Democratic majority is expected to take the state in new directions on major issues that include gun legislation, abortion restrictions, and in-state tuition for children of illegal immigrants. Denton spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

