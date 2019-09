Poplar Forest to hold discussion on race and democracy

The organization that operates Poplar Forest — Thomas Jefferson’s private retreat in Bedford County — is conducting a conversation tomorrow on race and democracy. While Jefferson wrote against slavery, many slaves worked there over the years. The Thursday evening event is at the Historic Academy Theater in Lynchburg. WFir’s Evan Jones has more:

