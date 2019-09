Experts: Saudi oil field attacks mean higher local gas prices

| By

U.S. oil production is at record high levels, and we produce more oil than any other country. But the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia oil fields will still impact what you pay at the pump — at least for a while. Experts predict a rise of about 25 cents a gallon until Saudi production is restored. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

09-17 Gas Prices Wrap2-WEB