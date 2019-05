Law firm that conducted Northam yearbook probe defends its independence

The investigation is over and the report is in, but the mystery of whether Governor Northam was in that racist medical school yearbook photo remains unsolved. Eastern Virginia Medical School commissioned the investigation after the photo became public February 1st, and as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, the law firm that conducted the probe is defending its independence:

