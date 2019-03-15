SPCA to hold spay/neuter clinic just for “community cats”

| By

The Roanoke Valley SPCA holds its first spay and neuter clinic for feral cats this weekend — and it needs help to bring those cats in. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

News release: The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host a Community Cat Day on Sunday, March 17th and hope to see at least 30 cats for sterilization, vaccination against rabies, and ear-tipping. The event is open to Roanoke Valley residents, but an appointment is required. Check-in is between 7:30 am and 8:00 am and cats must arrive in a humane cat trap. Upon the completion of paperwork, a pick up time for the same day will be confirmed. Cats will need to be housed overnight in their traps before they can be safely released on Monday.

Humane traps, trapping instructions and appointments are available through the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s mobile clinic coordinator – Amanda Lindsey. For questions and information, contact Amanda at alindsey@rvspca.org or (540) 339-9512.

The Community Cats Project is committed to serving free-roaming cats. Spaying and neutering is the most effective way to decrease the number of unowned cats, reduce shelter euthanasia, and successfully address cat-related nuisance complaints. This project is made possible at no charged through a grant from Alley Cat Rescue.