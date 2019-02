Bill would require most doctors to provide charge estimates to patients

A bill is progressing through the General Assembly that would require most doctors to provide upon request an estimate of charges for health care services they — and others — provide you. Supporters say it will provide patients information they need, but doctors say it is unreasonable to ask them to produce estimates for outside providers like x-ray physicians. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

