6 Burlington Elementary School staff have now tested positive for COVID-19

A school system spokesperson confirms that there have been 6 positive staff cases at Burlington Elementary School in Roanoke County since October 20, adding that the cases “are not related to each other and there has been no spread from within the school” – as determined by contact tracing. “We continue to strongly emphasize social distancing and mask use not only at school but anytime anyone is outside their home. As before, we continue daily disinfecting and weekly deep cleaning,” says Roanoke County Schools.