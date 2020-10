4th Annual Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run will be held in person and virtually

The 4th Annual Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run is set for Saturday, November 7th with in-person and virtual options. Proceeds will help fund SVH Services’ programs, including the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has the story:

To register for the race, click here.