3 sticks of dynamite, other explosive devices found at Garst Creek apartments

According to Roanoke Co. Police, maintenance staff found a safe at around 2 p.m. and identified something suspicious. They then called Virginia State Police bomb technicians to assist. The safe was x-rayed and was shown to include three sticks of dynamite and other IED explosives. Media reports say crews are currently working to neutralize the devices.

(previous Roanoke County police release) The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a report of a suspicious device located at the Villages at Garst Creek. Out of an abundance of caution, some nearby apartment units are being evacuated. Virginia State Police and ATF have been notified and are en route. Additional information will be released when it’s available.