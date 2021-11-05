3 pets perish in extensive Salem house fire

| By

(Salem City release) The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 2308 Peach St. this morning at approximately 11:40 a.m. The home sustained significant damage and three pets perished in the fire. The displaced residents were not home at the time of the fire, and they are now being assisted by the Red Cross. The first unit arrived within four minutes of receiving the 911 call and found heavy smoke coming from the eaves and roofline of the home. It took firefighters only15minutes to contain the fire, but the house still sustained serious fire and water damage. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire was caused by an unattended propane heater. The fire has been ruled accidental in nature and the damage estimate has been set at $120,000.