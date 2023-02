$2,000 reward offered for two labs stolen from park

| By

There’s a 2-thousand-dollar reward now being offered for the safe return of two black labs. The Franklin County Humane Society posted on social media that Colby and Caleb were stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount yesterday morning. Two Hispanic men allegedly lured them to an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee and then sped off. Please call 540-483-3000 if you see anything. See photos of the two labs below.