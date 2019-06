16 West Marketplace is now the Crafteria

16 West Marketplace on Church Avenue in Roanoke is harkening back to its roots as the former site of an S&W Cafeteria. It’s now home to the “Crafteria” with outdoor signage that recreates the old S&W sign. You can find handmade food and goods there as co-founder Mark Lynn Ferguson explained at a ribbon cutting this morning. The new “makers market” features goods from more than 60 craftspeople; there’s also a community kitchen that can be rented out by food entrepreneurs.

