Proposed redistricting could pit area incumbents against each other

| By

The State Supreme Court has scheduled two public hearings for later this week on the proposed redistricting of Virginia’s General Assembly and Congressional districts. Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says Democrats are likely to fare better overall — largely a matter of population shifts in Virginia, with Democrats generally making up a larger share of the state’s fastest-growing regions, leaving our part of the state with less General Assembly representation. And as a result, that could lead to some area incumbent lawmakers facing each other to remain in office. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: