VTC Research Institute breaks ground on expansion

Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic leaders held a ceremonial groundbreaking this afternoon to expand their research institute. The $90 million expansion will go up alongside the other buildings in the Riverside medical complex. Area government and business leaders – and guest of honor Governor McAuliffe today – expect the research institute expansion to generate greater educational, medical and economic growth for the region. Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands says this will take the partnership with Carilion Clinic to a new level.

