Unlike a highly-public battle with the regional health care giant almost 20 years ago, securing a state-approved “Certificate of Need” for the new Vistar eye surgery center that cut the ribbon today was a breeze. The Vistar location on McVitty Road just off 419 will focus on facial cosmetics and retina surgeries. Dr. Frank Cotter is a partner with Vistar Eye Center.

