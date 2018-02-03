VDOT: Beware of slick roads due to snow and freezing rain

From News Release: The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to expect possible icy and slick road conditions on Sunday, February 4, due to a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain that is anticipated to pass through southwestern Virginia starting before sunrise and continuing into the day.

Drivers are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and plan travel around the winter storm and consider postponing trips until road conditions improve.

VDOT started pretreating interstate and primary roads throughout the region on Friday and will continue on Saturday as temperatures allow in preparation for an event that is expected to start out as snow or freezing rain and transition to rain.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.